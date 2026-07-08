Milwaukee’s Lincoln Avenue School fire; community meetings July 13-14

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The Brief MPS will hold community meetings on July 13–14 regarding the future of Lincoln Avenue School. A fire tore through the building on June 30. Milwaukee fire officials say the building is a total loss after both the roof and floor collapsed.



Milwaukee Public Schools will host community meetings on July 13 and 14 at the Rogers Street Academy Boys & Girls Club. These sessions follow the five-alarm fire on June 30 that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School.

Community meetings

What we know:

During the meetings, district leaders will present upcoming school year plans for Lincoln students and take questions from attendees.

The community may attend in person or livestream the sessions, which will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13, and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Spanish interpreters will be on hand.

The public can livestream the July 13 meeting here, and the July 14 meeting here

Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

The public may park in the lot in front of the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club’s main entrance, 2404 W. Rogers St., Milwaukee, 53204, or on nearby streets.

The Boys & Girls Club is connected to MPS's Rogers Street Academy.

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June 30 fire

The backstory:

More than 100 firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire back on Tuesday, June 30.

Milwaukee fire officials say the building is a total loss after both the roof and floor collapsed.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials say the school didn't have sprinklers.

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