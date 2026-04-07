Milwaukee's Lake Express Ferry moves to terminal home for travel season

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The Brief The Lake Express Ferry has relocated from its winter storage to its lakefront terminal in preparation for the May 1 season opener. Initial service includes two daily 2.5-hour round trips between Milwaukee and Muskegon, with additional evening crossings starting June 26. From June 1 through August 31, children can ride the ferry for free.



The Lake Express Ferry made its annual trek on Tuesday, April 7, from its winter home in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley to its in-season terminal home on the lakefront.

A news release says the ferry moved from its storage area, just west of the 6th Street Viaduct. The ferry’s travel season begins May 1.

Lake Express Ferry moves to its terminal in spring 2026 (Credit: Lake Express Ferry)

Ferry's spring schedule

What we know:

The ferry’s spring schedule, from May 1 - June 25, includes two round-trip crossings on Lake Michigan from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Michigan. The crossing takes 2 ½ hours with trips leaving the Milwaukee terminal at 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The ferry leaves the Muskegon, MI terminal at 10:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

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The ferry’s summer schedule begins June 26 and adds an evening crossing Wednesday through Friday with another on Sunday.

Lake Express Ferry moves to its terminal in spring 2026 (Credit: Lake Express Ferry)

Additionally, kids ride free from June 1 through August 31. More information can be found at lake-express.com.