Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge lights red for fallen firefighters

The Brief The Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee lit up red to honor fallen firefighters and those still serving on Sunday. Light the Hoan partnered with Milwaukee Fire Department and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation for the tribute. The display honors Lori Boelkes and Amie Lee, who died in the line of duty in Wisconsin.



The Hoan Bridge lit up red Sunday night, May 3, as part of a remembrance honoring Wisconsin firefighters who died in the line of duty.

What we know:

The event is a partnership between the Milwaukee Fire Department, Light the Hoan and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The red lighting is meant to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty, including firefighter Lori Boelkes of the Warrens Area Fire District and firefighter safety officer Amie Lee of the Van Dyne Fire Department.

Organizers say the display also serves as a thank-you to firefighters in Milwaukee and across the state who continue to put their lives on the line to protect their communities.

The Hoan Bridge is frequently illuminated in different colors throughout the year to recognize causes, organizations and community events.