Milwaukee's Deer District to host Doggy Day on April 11, 2026

Milwaukee's Deer District will be hosting Doggy Day on Saturday, April 11. The fifth annual celebration will bring Wisconsin dog lovers together for a fun-filled day of food, beverages, local shopping and activities in support of local pups in need.

What is Doggy Day?

What we know:

A news release says Doggy Day will run on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Doggy Day attendees can treat themselves to more than 80 local vendors, food trucks, beverages, prizes, giveaways and a variety of tail-wagging activities for dogs and their humans, including a lure course. The event will be emceed by local radio and TV personalities Alley, DZ and Molly, with additional entertainment provided by DJ Gee-A.

Doggy Day is free and open to the public and their well-socialized, leashed dogs. Organizers kindly ask attendees to refrain from using retractable leashes or aversive collars. Several vendors on-site will offer safe alternatives.

Who benefits?

Dig deeper:

Doggy Day benefits Winston’s Wishes, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping dogs from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) who may not be doing well in the shelter environment, dogs who may need a little extra care and senior dogs. Inspired by Winston himself, the pup who started it all, Winston’s Wishes transfers dogs from MADACC to provide extra support until they are adopted. Although Winston has since crossed the rainbow bridge, his impact lives on through the many dogs the organization continues to help each year.