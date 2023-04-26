Milwaukee's Chill on the Hill 2023 season lineup revealed; begins June 6

article

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 26 the lineup for Chill on the Hill 2023 Season.

This year’s season will begin on Tuesday, June 6, and will run 12 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 29. Show time is 6:30 p.m. Fourth of July Chalet entertainment is being presented by the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association.

A news release says Chill on the Hill will continue to use the expanded footprint in Humboldt Park in 2023. The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.

2023 Chill on the Hill lineup

June 6: Shamewave, Collections of Colonies of Bees

June 13: Pulpa de Guayaba, Joe Huber

June 20: American Legion Band

June 27: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

July 4: 4th of July Celebration produced by the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association (Music TBA)

July 11: Bella Brutto, Barb Stephan

July 18: Lost Orange Cat, Elephonic

July 25: Ben Harold and The Rising, Dope Music Crew

Aug. 1: Scam Likely, The Grovelers

Aug. 8: NilexNile, Cozy Danger

Aug. 15: Smoke n Mirrors, Cosmic Endeavors

Aug. 22: Ben Mulwana, Whiskeybelles

Aug. 29: Dick Satan Trio, Shonn Hinton

All acts are subject to change without notice.

This summer tradition will be the 18th season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising is done completely by volunteers.