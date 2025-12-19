Expand / Collapse search

Experience the magic of the Milwaukee Zoo after dark during Wild Lights

December 19, 2025
Wild Lights at Milwaukee County Zoo

. Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of this illuminated destination that’s glowing with animal-themed lights.

MILWAUKEE - This holiday season, walk through hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights and experience the magic of the Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road) after dark during Wild Lights

Event details

Date: Nov. 21 to Dec. 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (admission gates close at 8:15 p.m.)

Admissions: ALL tickets include parking (a $15 value)!

Online Admission**
Adult: $18
Child (3-12): $16
Child (2 and under): FREE

General Admission at the Gate**
Adult: $20
Child (3-12): $18
Child (2 and under): FREE
**Zoological Society members receive 20% discount online and at the gate with code bright and membership ID. Discount must be applied at the time of purchase.

Popular Selfie Spots

Brian Kramp is checking out a few of the most popular selfie spots at the event.

New attraction now open

Brian Kramp is checking out the Rhino Care Center where you can get an up-close look one of the world’s most powerful and endangered animals.

Sampling the special menu

Brian Kramp is sampling the special menu with their executive chef.

Fly to the North Pole

Brian Kramp is meeting one of their hooved friends before they fly to the North Pole.

