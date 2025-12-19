Experience the magic of the Milwaukee Zoo after dark during Wild Lights

This holiday season, walk through hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights and experience the magic of the Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road) after dark during Wild Lights.

Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of this illuminated destination that’s glowing with animal-themed lights.

Event details

Date: Nov. 21 to Dec. 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (admission gates close at 8:15 p.m.)

Admissions: ALL tickets include parking (a $15 value)!

Online Admission**

Adult: $18

Child (3-12): $16

Child (2 and under): FREE

General Admission at the Gate**

Adult: $20

Child (3-12): $18

Child (2 and under): FREE

**Zoological Society members receive 20% discount online and at the gate with code bright and membership ID. Discount must be applied at the time of purchase.