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The Brief A youth correctional officer is accused of abusing a juvenile detention facility resident in 2024. It happened at Milwaukee County's Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center. Prosecutors said his version of events was "not consistent" with surveillance video.



A correctional officer at Milwaukee County's Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center is accused of abusing a resident of the juvenile detention facility.

In court:

Britain Powell, 33, is charged with felony misconduct and abuse of a penal facility resident. A court commissioner denied a defense motion to dismiss the case Thursday, and bound Powell over for trial.

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Powell pleaded not guilty. He's out of custody on a $2,500 signature bond.

The backstory:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation took a report and opened an investigation into the matter, with cooperation from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, in 2024.

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A criminal complaint said the victim told investigators that a youth correctional officer, whose name he did not know, "snatched" him in January 2024. That correctional officer was later identified as Powell.

The victim said the two of them exchanged words after he found hair in his lunch, the complaint said, and he said he'd throw the food at the officer the next time he found hair in it. When the victim got up with his tray, the officer tried to knock the tray out of his hands.

Surveillance footage showed the two talking and the victim pointing at his food. Court filings said Powell quickly got up, pulled the victim up by his sweatshirt and tried to knock the food tray out of his hands. With his hand to the victim's back, the video showed Powell grab the victim by the face, "forcibly run him across the room" and slam him into a metal staircase railing.

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Prosecutors said Powell then held the victim on the ground and pushed on his face before pulling him to his cell and pushing him into a wall. It did not appear the victim "attempts to resist or obstruct" Powell, and he did not seem to make "any aggressive movements or engage in any active struggling with Powell."

The version of events that Powell told investigators was "not consistent" with the surveillance video, according to the complaint. He claimed the victim began to resist as he tried to escort him to his cell.

Court filings said Powell's actions violated detention center procedures, and described his use of force as "not reasonably necessary under the circumstances" and said his "inappropriate use of force escalated the incident."

Based on multiple trainings he had for the job, which date as far back as 2018, prosecutors said Powell was "aware these acts were in violation of his lawful authority."