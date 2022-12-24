Donations help Milwaukee youth center spread joy after gifts stolen

article

The season of giving was in full swing this Christmas Eve.

New Hope Youth and Family Services brought kids joy by handing out presents at a group home after, earlier this week, founders said burglars broke into their building and stole coats, televisions and gifts meant for kids.

More than $9,000 was raised to help deliver a Merry Christmas for the children whose gifts were taken.

"There's coats for everybody, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, hoodies, jogging pants, gift cards, games – all kind of stuff," said Rita Lee, the center's founder.

Lee said Target, United Way and BMO Harris Bank helped with last-minute donations. Some donations came from as far away as Massachusetts.