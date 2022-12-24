Expand / Collapse search

Donations help Milwaukee youth center spread joy after gifts stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
New Hope Youth and Family Services provides gifts to group home

MILWAUKEE - The season of giving was in full swing this Christmas Eve.

New Hope Youth and Family Services brought kids joy by handing out presents at a group home after, earlier this week, founders said burglars broke into their building and stole coats, televisions and gifts meant for kids.

More than $9,000 was raised to help deliver a Merry Christmas for the children whose gifts were taken.

"There's coats for everybody, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, hoodies, jogging pants, gift cards, games – all kind of stuff," said Rita Lee, the center's founder.

Lee said Target, United Way and BMO Harris Bank helped with last-minute donations. Some donations came from as far away as Massachusetts.