Milwaukee woman stabs another; domestic dispute near 76th and Mill

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman is in police custody after a stabbing that happened near 76th and Mill Road on Sunday afternoon, July 30.

Officials say around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, the 31-year-old stabbing a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman during a domestic dispute. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.