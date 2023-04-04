Milwaukee woman shot while sitting in vehicle, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning, April 4 near 38th and Villard. It happened around 5:50 a.m.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle when a suspect fired shots into the vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.