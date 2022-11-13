Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry

A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.