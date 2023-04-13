Milwaukee woman shot, 28th and Atkinson, woman arrested

article

A Milwaukee woman, 22, was shot Thursday evening, April 13 near 28th and Atkinson.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 8 p.m.

A woman, 25, was arrested.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.