Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1
MILWAUKEE - City of Milwaukee residents should be aware of winter parking regulations that run from Dec. 1 until March 1.
Winter Parking Regulations
- • Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.
- • NO PARKING is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Map of these streets available at milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations.
- • Snow Emergencies – Any time a Snow Emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and alternate side park City wide between the hours of 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. where parking is allowed (parking prohibited on the through highways and bus routes during these same hours) or risk fines of between $50 - $150 per citation along with the potential the vehicle is towed.
Stay informed
- • Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.
- • Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw
- • Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
- • Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance
- • Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking
Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from December 1 to March 1.