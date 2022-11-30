Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
winter parking regulations Milwaukee article

MILWAUKEE - City of Milwaukee residents should be aware of winter parking regulations that run from Dec. 1 until March 1.

Winter Parking Regulations 

  • • Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK. 
  • • NO PARKING is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Map of these streets available at milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations
  • • Snow Emergencies – Any time a Snow Emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and alternate side park City wide between the hours of 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. where parking is allowed (parking prohibited on the through highways and bus routes during these same hours) or risk fines of between $50 - $150 per citation along with the potential the vehicle is towed. 

Stay informed 

  • • Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify. 
  • • Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw 
  • • Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only) 
  • • Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance 
  • • Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from December 1 to March 1.