Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market; produce, meats, cheese, prepared foods

By
Published  February 19, 2026 8:07am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
About 'The Table'

About 'The Table'

Brian Kramp is with the visionary behind a community hub that’s dedicated to local food initiatives, spiritual gatherings, and programs that bring people together.

The Brief

    • Fresh food, local impact, and a lot of hard work – That sums up the owner behind a certified urban farm in Milwaukee.
    • Brian Kramp is at "The Table" where a Winter’s Farmers Market brings jars of tasty preserves and the positivity of a community together under one roof.

MILWAUKEE - There’s no shortage of Winter Farmers Markets in Milwaukee and this Saturday you can join 40–50 local vendors offering produce, meats, cheese, and prepared foods at "The Table." Brian Kramp is with the Farmers Market Manager who’s growing fresh veggies and herbs indoors with a little help from hydroponics.

Certified urban farm in Milwaukee

Certified urban farm in Milwaukee

Brian Kramp is at "The Table" where a Winter’s Farmers Market brings jars of tasty preserves and the positivity of a community together under one roof.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed the subjects of this story.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukee