Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market; produce, meats, cheese, prepared foods
MILWAUKEE - There’s no shortage of Winter Farmers Markets in Milwaukee and this Saturday you can join 40–50 local vendors offering produce, meats, cheese, and prepared foods at "The Table." Brian Kramp is with the Farmers Market Manager who’s growing fresh veggies and herbs indoors with a little help from hydroponics.
