Milwaukee 1st 'Wheel Park' to be built at Beulah Brinton playfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Bay View
MILWAUKEE - Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee Recreation announced on Thursday, May 4 plans to build Milwaukee’s first-ever wheel park at Beulah Brinton playfield (2555 S. Bay Street). This initiative has been in the works for more than ten years.

A news release says wheel parks are designed to provide a safe and fun space for skateboarders and wheel riders of all ages and skill levels. 

A variety of wheel-sport elements will be featured at the news wheel park, and improvements will be made to the existing basketball courts. 

A gap of approximately $75,000 still exists before the project can enter the construction phase. As a result, BVNA will be hosting a fundraiser event on National Go Skateboarding Day – Wednesday, June 21.

Construction will begin once the project’s fundraising goals have been met.