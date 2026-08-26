Milwaukee weekend shootings; officials discuss violence prevention

The Brief Six shootings in Milwaukee left one dead and seven others hurt over the weekend. City officials who work to prevent violence remain optimistic despite recent incidents. Milwaukee police crime data shows homicides and nonfatal shootings are down about 25%.



After a violent weekend in Milwaukee, FOX6 talked with city officials who are working to prevent it.

Addressing the weekend violence

What we know:

"The incidents of the past weekend are concerning, but I think progress and urgency can exist at the same time," said Julien Phifer, Program Manager for the Department of Community Wellness and Safety.

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Milwaukee police are investigating six weekend shooting locations that left one dead and seven injured. Victims range in age from 1 to 35 years old.

Julien Phifer

Preventing violence

Big picture view:

"Road rage and domestic situations are, I think, two of the leading causes of homicides in the City of Milwaukee," said Stephen Hopkins, Lead for the Critical Response Team.

Stephen Hopkins is the lead for Milwaukee's Critical Response Team. It's part of Milwaukee's Department of Community Wellness and Safety – to work with families impacted by violence.

Stephen Hopkins

"Despite what people see, there’s been a lot of families being helped. And it’s been a lot of things people prevented," Hopkins said.

Hopkins says his team sees progress. Milwaukee police crime data shows both homicides and nonfatal shootings are down about 25% from last year. He says the violence is often a result of personal issues or mental health.

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"We got to make sure it's not easier to get a gun than it is to get a job," Phifer said.

Officials with the Department of Community Wellness and Safety say they plan to release the fourth quarter prevention plan, which includes addressing conditions in neighborhoods they see the most violence.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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