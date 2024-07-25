Milwaukee weekend guide: German Fest, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more

Starting Friday, there's going to be thousands of people coming out to enjoy one of the several major events happening in Milwaukee over the weekend.

Thousands upon thousands of bikers are expected to be riding into Milwaukee for the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.

"[It’s] really cool to be a part of something like that and to be here in Harley’s backyard," Arron Olivas said. "It’s kind of my baby."

And although Rachel Olivas and Arron Olivas came to the Brew City for Harley-Davidson Homecoming, that's not the only big lakefront event they'll be hitting – and hearing – this weekend.

"We are going to get our money’s worth," Rachel Olivas said. "I want to do everything."

The WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show takes flight Saturday, with official practice in the sky on Friday afternoon.

A little over two miles south from the Harley-Davidson grounds at Veterans Park is where thousands will be watching and sharing a "prost!" at German Fest Milwaukee.

"It’s a generational fest, so a lot of us – it’s just been passed down through our families," German Fest Vice President Deb Wolf said.

Wolf said a lot of planning and coordinating goes into big festival weekends like these.

"About 70,000 [people] for the weekend," Wolf said. "Worked together for three months now trying to figure out stuff."

And while Wolf expects heavy traffic, she also anticipates a whole lot of fun.

Milwaukee Brewfest and the Riverwest 24 are also happening this weekend.