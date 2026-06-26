The Brief The first major heat wave of summer is expected to arrive next week. As people brace for the high temperatures, contractors expect a busy week. Download the free FOX6 Storm Center app to your mobile devices for updates.



With the first major heat wave of summer headed our way next week, it's about to get really hot in Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

As people brace for the high temperatures, contractors expect a busy week.

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"We spent a lot of time out here," said Brett Gelinskey, out with his dog, Buddy, at Wilson Park. "It has been really nice and it was. It was cool this morning."

Gelinskey said it was a routine visit they enjoyed ahead of the hot weather.

Brett Gelinskey and Buddy

"I have to adjust quite a bit because of the heat. [Buddy] won’t be out as much," he said.

As folks like Gelinskey brace themselves for the high heat, contractors are bracing for work.

"We're getting ready for that, hopefully catching things before it breaks down, but it's gonna come," said Chris Borner, a service manager with Burkhardt Heating & Cooling.

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Borner said service calls will only go up in the coming days for things ranging from regular maintenance to refrigerant repairs – which can be costly.

"Everything has gone up mainly because they are changing refrigerants, and they have changed a lot of things for us with sizing, shipping," he said.

Borner recommends routine maintenance to help save you a headache – and hurting your wallet.

Chris Borner

"You really want to plan, make sure your house is comfortable before that weather comes, and keep it consistent," he said.

It's a recommendation Gelinskey has already adjusted to for the warm weather ahead, all to keep himself – and Buddy – cool this summer.

"I got the air conditioners already in the window," he said. "I’ll keep him in the house. He’s not gonna be happy about it. He likes it outside."

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee County about preparation for the heat but did not hear back by the deadline for this story. The county does have an interactive map of cooling sites available online.

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