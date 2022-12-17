Milwaukee Wave beats Kansas City comets

article

After an emotional loss at Kansas City Comets last Sunday, Milwaukee Wave returned for redemption on their home turf at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Friday night, Dec. 16.

"We had a fantastic finish tonight," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "It's not the way we wanted it to go once we’re up 6-1, but you know, Derek Huffman and Ian Bennett put it out of reach and were able to get three points."



Kansas City Comets scored the first goal of the game, but the Wave hit back with a total of five points in the first half, ending at 5-1 Wave. The Comets made an effort, gaining two additional goals in the third quarter and four more in the final quarter, but ultimately fell victim to another Milwaukee Wave win. It was a 9-7 victory for the Wave in the end.

As a well-known rivalry, Oliviero also had a few comments on the Kansas City Comets.

"We’re all fighting to get into the playoffs and for positioning and using home-field advantage. Every game matters. We want to do well at home, and we want to do well for our fans, and that’s going to help us come playoff time."

The game was fast-paced and saw several unique events, including multiple penalty cards and the temporary removal of the Comet’s goalkeeper to add an extra defender on the field. Despite their best efforts and extra stops, the Comets lost to the wave.



The two teams will meet again in the new year on Jan. 21 back on the Comet’s turf from Cable Dahmer Arena.