Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 18-year-old charged in homicide

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The Brief 18-year-old Deonta Harmon is charged in a Water Street shooting that killed 22-year-old Dylan Jackson. Two other victims were shot and hospitalized after police say gunfire erupted into a crowd. Investigators say the shooting began after a dispute involving a chain necklace before the suspect opened fire.



An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Milwaukee’s Water Street that left one person dead and two others injured.

What we know:

The accused is Deonta Harmon. He has been charged with the following:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Harmon made his initial court appearance on Thursday, March 26. His bail was set at $200,000.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near Water and Knapp on Sunday, March 22.

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The Milwaukee Police Department says a 22-year-old man, identified by family as Dylan Jackson, was killed in the shooting. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were also shot and are expected to survive.

Dylan Jackson

Per the criminal complaint, officers saw people running from the area around that time. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and provided aid until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.

Investigators later found Jackson in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m., according to the complaint.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Jackson on Monday, March 23. The medical examiner determined Jackson suffered three gunshot wounds — to the right thigh, left hip and chest — and ruled the death a homicide.

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The complaint states surveillance video captured a group of men near a grassy median before a brief shoving match between two individuals. After the men separated, investigators say the shooter pulled out a gun and fired into a crowd as people fled.

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According to investigators, witnesses told police the dispute began after someone attempted to grab the suspect’s chain necklace. One victim told investigators he attempted to snatch the necklace before the suspect began firing.

Police recovered six 9mm shell casings at the scene along with a broken Cuban-link style necklace. Surveillance video also showed the suspect wearing a similar necklace before the shooting, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Harmon was arrested on Tuesday, March 24 at his mother’s home. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun and extended magazine during a search, and preliminary forensic analysis linked the firearm to shell casings recovered at the scene.

The complaint also states Harmon had been convicted of a felony offense of substantial battery in Lincoln County on March 18 – just four days before the Water Street shooting.

What's next:

If convicted, Harmon faces up to 60 years in prison for first-degree reckless homicide, with an additional five years possible for use of a dangerous weapon. He also faces up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each reckless injury count, plus up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the complaint.

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