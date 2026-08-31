Milwaukee Water Street safety issues spark criticism from alderman

The Brief Milwaukee's Water Street district faces scrutiny after a fight at bar close and recent business closures. Alderman Bob Bauman blamed police for not doing enough to enforce laws along Water Street. Two people were arrested and issued citations for disorderly conduct and battery on Sunday.



Milwaukee Police responded to a fight just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Juneau Street. Police said two people were arrested and issued citations for disorderly conduct and battery.

Melanie Paulson saw the people fighting.

"Six police maybe came and were trying to break it up and stuff," Paulson said.

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Alderman Bob Bauman's statements

What they're saying:

Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents Water Street, said there's no accountability from police, and it's gotten out of control.

"Police apparently make the decision to just try to be around and serve as a deterrent rather than actually enforcing the law," Bauman said.

Bauman said the issues primarily involve underage people who loiter and hang out on the block. Paulson said she did see police try to move people off the sidewalks.

Alderman Bob Bauman

The heat comes after multiple businesses closed this summer, including Lowcountry, Dukes on Water, and Silk Gentleman's Club. Bauman said Trinity Three Irish Pubs is also for sale.

"Who is going to want to buy that bar and conduct a new business?" Bauman asked.

"I just saw recently about Silk closing, and it just shows this is why. People don't know how to control themselves or act in public," Paulson said.

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MPD response

What we know:

Milwaukee Police Department sent back a statement in response to the alderman's comments:

"The public's safety everywhere in the City is the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) number one priority. We continue to work and modify operational plans to ensure the safety of everyone including those who enjoy the downtown entrainment district. MPD remains committed to working with our community and system partners to create a safer city for everyone to live, work and play."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.