Milwaukee's Water Street rolls back food truck curfew, safety concerns linger

The Brief Milwaukee moved to roll back its 10 p.m. food truck curfew along Water Street. Safety fears and violence led to business closures in the entertainment district. Local officials and residents state that Water Street requires a greater police presence.



Water Street was once the beating heart of Milwaukee’s nightlife. But with violence and a series of events occurring at the spot, safety fears have left the district at a crossroads.

Food truck curfew rolled back

What we know:

Tonight the city finally moved to roll back its 10 p.m. food truck curfew. People down here say the city is finally admitting what they've said all along – that the trucks were never the problem.

"I couldn't wait to go down," said Chester Washington. "Enjoy everybody's having fun."

That is how Chester Washington remembers Water Street at its prime.

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"You come down here and enjoy your movie," said Washington. "Something to eat like drink conversation with our friends or meet new people that just got the good spirit."

Safety concerns

What we know:

A vibe Washington says is no longer here. Following several fights that went viral on social media, the entertainment district has struggled to manage public perception that the area is unsafe.

"It ain't as comfortable as that no more more worried about our concern and other people," said Washington.

Leaving businesses like Dukes on Water, Silk, and most recently, Low Country, to close. Then, there's the district alderman who had this say about the situation when FOX6 News talked to him last week.

Low Country

"If MPD doesn't have the resources, then the future of Water Street is in question," said Alderman Bauman on Sept. 4, 2026.

Bauman says interviews spurred by the food truck lawsuit reveal what he says is the real issue – that Water Street needs more police.

"The crowds are dwindling, and even when there are big crowds tend to bring more chaos," said Savannah Wright.

Savannah Wright works near Water. She's worried about the district's future.

"It's sad that it's not what it used to be at all," said Wright.

Staying positive

What we know:

New businesses in the area, like Upper Yard, tell FOX6 News they are staying optimistic.

"We close our establishment at 10 o'clock Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays we close at 12 on Sundays," said John Jordan Sr., lead manager at Upper Yard.

Looking forward to bringing in an older crowd to their establishment.

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"We want to attract the clients who are listening to jazz, definitely our reggae, definitely some things," said Jordan.

For now, locals like Washington are hopeful things can turn around with more police presence in the area.

"I think it'll help a whole lot because of the deter a lot of what's going," said Washington.

FOX6 News reached out to the North Water Street Business Improvement District for comment, but is still waiting to hear back. The measure still needs final approval from the full Common Council.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.