A nice break from February's typically freezing temperatures brought out people's inner songbirds on Valentine's Day. Couples, singles, friends and families took advantage of the warmth at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach.

What they're saying:

Some folks showed up in coats or jackets, while a few sported T-shirts and shorts as they walked dogs, played on rocks and took photos.

"We came down here, took pictures, walked out on the frozen waves. My kids have never seen a Great Lake, so it was a great experience," said Samantha Wilson, who was visiting the area for the first time.

