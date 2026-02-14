Expand / Collapse search

Warmer Milwaukee weather, people flock to Bradford Beach

By
Published  February 14, 2026 9:10pm CST
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
People flocked to Milwaukee's Bradford Beach on Valentine's Day, as warmer weather provided a nice break from February's typically freezing temps.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee enjoyed a nice break from February's typically freezing temperatures.
    • Couples, singles, friends and families flocked to the lakefront on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE - A nice break from February's typically freezing temperatures brought out people's inner songbirds on Valentine's Day. Couples, singles, friends and families took advantage of the warmth at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach.

What they're saying:

Some folks showed up in coats or jackets, while a few sported T-shirts and shorts as they walked dogs, played on rocks and took photos.

"We came down here, took pictures, walked out on the frozen waves. My kids have never seen a Great Lake, so it was a great experience," said Samantha Wilson, who was visiting the area for the first time.

