The Brief A five-alarm fire tore through a vacant Milwaukee warehouse on Wednesday. On Thursday, firefighters were still at the scene near 32nd and Hampton. Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.



Milwaukee firefighters were still at the scene of a massive fire Thursday morning that tore through a vacant warehouse on the city's north side the night before.

What they're saying:

Drone video captured a bird's-eye view of the damage near 32nd and Hampton.

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Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When they got there, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said they found flames coming from all four floors of the warehouse.

The southwest corner of the building collapsed during the response. Portions of 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue remain closed to traffic.

"We're working with the department of neighborhood services, and an emergency raze order has been obtained, I believe," Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said. "(If the building) could collapse without notice onto Hampton, it would kill people."

Lipski said the building had been vacant for years and was built in a mill construction style, making it especially dangerous once engulfed in flames because of the amount of wood inside.

"It’s a very dangerous type of building once it's heavily involved in fire because the floors, the support columns, the beams, walls, ceiling – everything is wood," he said.

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No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to determine how the five-alarm fire started. The building did not have gas or electric utilities in service, making the chances of a fire starting on its own "pretty slim."

What's next:

Ald. Andrea Pratt said fencing will go up around the perimeter Thursday, and the building could be demolished as soon as Friday. The debris removal process could take 15 days to complete.

Official statement

What they're saying:

Holy Redeemer issued the following statement on the fire:

"Grace and peace be unto you in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We write to you today with hearts anchored in faith and confidence in the sustaining power of Almighty God. At approximately 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 a fire occurred at Bishops Creek, located at the corner of West Hampton Avenue and Bishop Daniels Way and north 32nd Street. The historic structure, formally a warehouse facility, stood as of Final remnant of the original 32nd St. industrial tannery complex.

"As one of the earliest surviving structure, the building carried both historical and sentimental significance within the continuing narrative of our ministry and community development efforts. We remain in close collaboration with the Milwaukee fire department, and are deeply grateful for the swift and courageous response of all first responders who labored diligently throughout the evening.

"We also extend our appreciation to neighboring residence and ministry partners who have already offered prayers, encouragement, and support. while moments, such as these naturally bring sorrow and reflection, we are reminded that our confidence has never rested in brick, mortar, or earthly structures alone. Our trust remains firmly rooted in the report of the Lord. The holy writ, in the rebuilding of Jerusalem, found in Nehemiah 4: 2-6, reminds us that revival is focus and that rebuilding can occur when the people have a mind to work.

"As a ministry that embraces redevelopment, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the work of the kingdom, serving the community, and ascending courageously to new horizons, especially as we approach our 40th anniversary. What has been impacted by fire shall, by the grace of God, will be renewed with even greater strength, purpose, and vision.

"We humbly ask for your continued prayers as assessment and next steps proceed in the days ahead."