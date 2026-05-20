Milwaukee fire, 32nd and Hampton; crews battle 5-alarm fire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters are currently battling a warehouse fire near 32nd and Hampton on Wednesday, May 20.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed it's a 5-alarm fire.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called to the scene.
FOX6 Estabrook Park tower camera shows smoke billowing from structure fire near 32nd and Hampton
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided information on the fire and FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.