article

The Brief Mayor Johnson nominated Karin Tyler to lead Milwaukee's Department of Community Wellness and Safety. Adam Procell resigned because of what he said was a legal technicality. The public is invited to attend a community town hall and hear from Tyler on Thursday, Feb. 19.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Tuesday nominated Karin Tyler to lead the city's Department of Community Wellness and Safety, which oversees violence prevention efforts.

What they're saying:

In a statement from Johnson's office, the mayor wrote: "For the better part of a decade, Karin Tyler has worked with the city’s violence prevention activities. She has skillfully managed many initiatives and issues during her time there, and she earned the respect of her colleagues. Karin has led the department through successful transitions, and she has my strong support."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Tyler was a finalist for the Community Wellness and Safety directorship six months ago, the city said, and during that selection process impressed community leaders with her knowledge and approach to the job at two public forums.

The city said Tyler began working in the Milwaukee Health Department in 2008 and formally joined the violence prevention team in 2017. She received regular promotions, including serving as interim director of the office for most of last year. Tyler earned a degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University.

Featured article

What's next:

The public is invited to attend a community town hall and hear from Tyler on Thursday, Feb. 19. It will take place at The Missing Peace – Community Collective located at 3248 W. Brown Street at 6 p.m.

Dig deeper:

After only five months on the job, Adam Procell announced his resignation in late January because of what he said was a legal technicality. He has been open about his past, convicted of homicide at 15 years old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Community wellness and safety used to be a division within the city’s Department of Administration, but the Common Council moved the office to its own standalone department. It was in the 2026 budget, which Johnson vetoed, but the council overrode.

Johnson said the city attorney found a problem: Procell’s past conviction made him ineligible to head a city department. Article 13 of the Wisconsin Constitution states: "No person convicted of a felony...shall be eligible to any office of trust, profit or honor in this state unless pardoned of the conviction."