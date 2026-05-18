Veterans Park arrest; Milwaukee police stop reckless SUV driver

The Brief Milwaukee police and sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver after a reckless driving incident at Veterans Park. Authorities said a large SUV drove recklessly on Lincoln Memorial Drive and into the park itself. Officers cornered the SUV near the lagoon area before the driver surrendered peacefully.



Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a reckless driver Monday evening after an incident involving a large SUV at Veterans Park.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee police initially followed the SUV after the driver was seen driving recklessly on Lincoln Memorial Drive and into the park itself. This happened around 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Milwaukee Police Department squads, assisted by Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies, eventually cornered the vehicle near the lagoon and ordered the man out.

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Authorities said the man did not immediately exit the SUV but later surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody by MPD without further incident. The vehicle was towed.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is being handled by MPD.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 reached out to MPD for additional information.

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