Milwaukee vehicle theft; Commerce and Holton, no arrests

Published  August 21, 2024 10:27am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred on Monday, Aug. 19. 

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near Commerce Street and Holton Street. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects and vehicle. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.    