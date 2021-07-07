Milwaukee union official embezzled funds, indictment alleges

article

A Port of Milwaukee union official has been charged by a federal grand jury with allegedly embezzling retirement and union funds for personal use.

George J. Bindas was charged by the grand jury Thursday, July 7, with seven counts of theft or embezzlement from the employee benefit plan of International Longshoremen’s Association, AFL-CIO Milwaukee Grain Trimmers Local 1295, and seven additional counts of embezzlement of union assets.

According to the indictment, Bindas is accused of embezzling more than $77,000 of employee health and welfare funds between July 2016 and January 2017 for personal use and the use of another. He’s also accused of stealing more than $6,500 of funds, properties and assets of the union local between July 2016 and January 2017 for personal use and the use of another.

Bindas has not yet made an appearance before a federal judge on the charges and court records do not indicate Bindas has an attorney.

