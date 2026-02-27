article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for forging threats against Trump. The 52-year-old was found guilty in two separate but related cases. Prosecutors said he forged the threating letters in an attempt to get a victim deported and avoid trial in a robbery case.



A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison on Friday for forging threats against President Donald Trump in an attempt to get a victim deported so he could avoid trial in a robbery case.

Prison time

In court:

Demetric Scott was sentenced to a total of 16 ½ years in prison in two separate but related cases – one related to the forged threats, the other related to a robbery. He was also sentenced to more than a decade of extended supervision.

Court records show a jury convicted the 52-year-old Scott of identity theft and witness intimidation in January. He was also acquitted of armed robbery, but convicted of two other crimes – second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping – in the other case.

Threatening letters

The backstory:

Court documents said Ramon Morales Reyes, a Mexican immigrant, was riding his bike in Milwaukee in September 2023. Scott approached Morales Reyes, kicked him off the bike, stabbed him with a box cutter and rode away on the bike.

Scott was arrested hours after the stabbing. While he was in jail, Scott wrote multiple letters posing as Morales Reyes to state and federal officials threatening to kill Trump at a rally. Federal immigration authorities took Morales Reyes into custody in May 2025 after he dropped his daughter off at school.

Investigators later determined that Morales Reyes couldn’t have written the letters since he doesn’t speak English well, can’t write in the language and the handwriting in the letters didn’t match his.

Meanwhile, Scott was making calls from jail in which he talked about letters that needed to be mailed and a plan to get U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities to pick someone up, so his trial could get dismissed. He admitted to police that he wrote the letters.

Ramón Morales-Reyes

National attention

Big picture view:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had blasted Morales Reyes' photo on social media, along with an excerpt of a letter he purportedly wrote in English promising to shoot Trump at a rally. The White House and Trump supporters played up his arrest as a major success in the administration’s crackdown on immigration.

The Noem news release with Morales Reyes’ photo touting his arrest is still posted on the DHS website but now includes a disclaimer stating that he’s no longer under investigation for threatening Trump but remains in ICE custody pending deportation. The release says he entered the U.S. illegally nine times between 1998 and 2005 and has a criminal record that includes arrests for felony hit-and-run, property damage and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

Where is Morales Reyes?

Dig deeper:

Morales Reyes was released on $7,500 bond in June 2025. His deportation defense attorney, Cain Oulahan, said in January that he was currently residing with his family in Milwaukee and has applied for a U-visa, a document that allows crime victims and their family members to remain in the U.S.

Oulahan declined to comment Friday on Scott's sentencing, but said that the U-visa process can take up to eight years. His attorneys plan to seek an order simply canceling his deportation, Oulahan said.

Morales Reyes moved to the U.S. from Mexico in the 1980s. He worked as a dishwasher in Milwaukee, is married and has three children who are U.S. citizens, according to his attorneys. A search of online court records didn’t show any state or federal criminal cases in Wisconsin involving Morales Reyes as a defendant.