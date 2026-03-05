Milwaukee towing ordinance leads to more than 1,000 vehicles towed

The Brief The City of Milwaukee has towed 1,078 vehicles since January under a new parking ordinance. The rule targets drivers with five or more unpaid tickets at least 60 days overdue. Drivers must pay citations or schedule court before getting vehicles back.



More than 1,000 vehicles have been towed in Milwaukee since January under a new ordinance targeting drivers with unpaid parking tickets.

What we know:

The policy allows the city to tow vehicles belonging to drivers who have five or more unpaid parking citations that are at least 60 days overdue — even if the vehicle is legally parked at the time.

Since the ordinance took effect, the city has towed 1,078 vehicles tied to unpaid citations.

Peter Knox, Milwaukee’s parking services manager, says the rule was created to address drivers who repeatedly ignore parking tickets.

"It basically addresses the issue of people who are not paying their citations," said Knox.

Under the previous system, drivers only had to pay the tow fee to retrieve their vehicle. Now, they must either pay their outstanding citations at the tow lot or schedule a court date before their vehicle is released.

"Upon doing one of those two things, your vehicles would be released," said Knox.

City officials warned drivers about the change before enforcement began. In November, the city mailed more than 28,000 letters to people with outstanding tickets, giving them an opportunity to pay or enroll in a payment plan.

By the numbers:

Two months into enforcement, Knox says the numbers are higher than he hoped.

"More than I wish, to be honest with you," said Knox.

According to the city, 475 people have paid their citations at the tow lot after their vehicles were impounded. That wiped out more than 6,300 tickets totaling nearly $229,000, money that goes into the city’s transportation fund.

At the city’s tow lot Thursday, drivers could be seen paying fees to retrieve their vehicles, though none agreed to speak on camera.

Big picture view:

Knox says the ordinance is about accountability and public safety. He noted that drivers should address their tickets early to avoid having their vehicles towed.

"We can't have people just saying, 'I don't care, I'm gonna get my citation anyway, I'm going to park where I want.' That's a public safety issue. We can't plow streets, people are parking in front of houses and the vehicle doesn't move," said Knox, Milwaukee’s parking services manager. "Ultimately, what it comes down to is we need people to follow the parking rules."

Drivers can pay their citations online, in person or through a city payment plan.

