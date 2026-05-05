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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for the public's help to identify a theft suspect. It happened at a store near Newhall and North on the city's east side. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing from an east side store on Monday, May 4.

It happened near Newhall and North at around 4:35 a.m. Police said the suspect jumped the counter, stole some unspecified items and fled the scene in a black Ford Mustang.

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Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks that are half black, half blonde.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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