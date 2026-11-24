The Brief Gas prices at $3.59 per gallon remain 80 cents higher than last year's average. Travelers are using cars, Amtrak trains and flights for Thanksgiving reunions. Members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing surprised their families at Mitchell International Airport.



On the busiest day for air travel during the Thanksgiving week, flights coming to and from O'Hare accounted for the majority of delays at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Costs and convenience have families connecting in other ways, too.

FOX6 News checked in on people counting on differing modes of transportation — planes, trains, automobiles — to make it home in time for the holiday.

By car…

What they're saying:

At the BP in Bayside, Tina Luna of Whitefish Bay filled up the tank for Thursday's road trip.

"We'll be driving north to my in-laws. All three of my girls will be in town, so that's exciting," Luna said.

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The $3.59 per gallon cost is just 2 cents under the national average, per AAA. While that has come down from recent weeks, it is still 80 cents above last year's price.

Still, Luna focused on the destination rather than the expense.

"The cost of gas, the cost of flights – don't care. Just want to see my family," Luna said.

By train…

What they're saying:

A little farther south, UW-Milwaukee freshman Adler Howe headed home to River Falls for the first time since starting classes. He spoke with FOX6 while waiting for an Amtrak train at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station.

He waited before catching an Amtrak train to Red Wing, Minnesota, where his family planned to meet him to celebrate Thanksgiving in River Falls.

"My siblings are finally getting around to be like a tolerable bunch (laughs). They're quite younger than me," said Howe.

Howe rode the Amtrak northwest, getting off in Red Wing, Minnesota, to reunite with his family in River Falls.

With his car still there, he said this method and its $160 round-trip ticket made sense for his family.

"My mom does drive a hybrid vehicle, but it's not...gas is still expensive, so it's better just to ride the train," said Howe.

By plane…

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, on what the FAA described as the busiest day for air travel during the Thanksgiving week, more technology headaches added to stress for travelers and their waiting family members.

Brenda Bostwick of Lake Mills said she was waiting anxiously for her daughter to arrive from Knoxville, Tennessee, after a connecting flight through Atlanta.

"I know as of yesterday, her flight Delta Airlines had a lot of issues. I am thankful and blessed that she is here with us today," Bostwick said.

That stress of outages and ground stops made reunions all the more meaningful at the airport, including for one Airman returning home from deployment.

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Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Synowicz, command chief of Milwaukee's 128th Air Refueling Wing, was on hand to welcome him home for the holidays.

"For him, I'm sure it means a lot, because we weren't sure when they would be home, so a lot of these members are coming back surprising their families, and just making sure they're home in time is like unbelievable," Synowicz said. "The idea was that they probably wouldn't be home until after Christmas some time, so him in particular, getting home prior to Thanksgiving and to be home for Christmas is outstanding."

According to AAA, while air travel and other modes of travel are up this year, driving remains by far the most popular transportation method for people traveling this Thanksgiving.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Sam Kraemer and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.