Robbery near Teutonia and Chambers, Milwaukee man shot

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon, July 27 near Teutonia and Chambers.

Police said the victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m., is the result of a robbery.

MPD continues to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

