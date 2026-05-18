Milwaukee teens discuss takeovers, summer safety at listening session

The Brief Milwaukee teens discussed takeovers, youth safety and violence prevention Monday during a Peace Week listening session. The "Real Talk with 414 Youth" session was held at Neu-Life Community Development Center with city and community leaders. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Milwaukee has summer resources available, including programs and job listings through the city’s "Hello Summer" page.



Milwaukee teens shared their concerns about teen takeovers, violence and summer safety Monday night, May 18, during a listening session to kick off Milwaukee Peace Week.

What we know:

The city, in partnership with United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee, held the "Real Talk with 414 Youth" listening session at Neu-Life Community Development Center.

Dozens of Milwaukee teens participated in small-group conversations focused on youth safety, violence and prevention.

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Teen takeovers became one of the main topics of discussion. Teens described them in different ways, including as a safe haven, a place to fit in and, at times, chaos.

"The teen takeovers, like I said before, it was fun until it's not," said Malek Edwards, a 20-year-old Milwaukee resident.

Recently, Milwaukee police have responded to large gatherings organized by teens and promoted on social media.

In March, more than a dozen people were arrested at Bayshore Mall. The next day, a teen was arrested after a teen takeover at Moody Park ended with shots fired.

What they're saying:

"I just want to see this summer better than the last. Less fights, less shootings, less killings," said Alayna Stokes, a 16-year-old member of the Critical Response Team. "And more fun activities to do for teens."

Edwards said there are not many places for teens to simply be kids and have fun.

"There is that select few of youth that can’t be reached to the point its like ok there might be some type of crime – that’s why we are here to stop it," he said.

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Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city has resources, but families and teens need to know how to find them.

"Milwaukee is really a resource rich city. We really are," he said. "The fact that all these young people from so many different youth organizations across the city are here showcases that."

What you can do:

Johnson said the city rolled out its "Hello Summer" page early this year so families can find summer programs, job listings and other resources.

Those interested can visit the city's Hello Summer page.