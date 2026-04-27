Milwaukee teen re-arrested after mistaken release in fatal shooting

The Brief A teen suspect was re-arrested after being mistakenly released from juvenile custody in a fatal Milwaukee shooting case. Two teen boys face felony murder and attempted robbery charges, with one also charged with arson. Prosecutors say the victim was chased and shot after trying to escape near 1st and Greenfield.



A teen charged in connection to a fatal 414 Day shooting has been re-arrested after being mistakenly released from custody, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities say the teen was accidentally released from the Milwaukee County Center for Youth before being taken back into custody Monday.

Scene near 1st and Greenfield, Milwaukee

The victim, 35-year-old David Krause, was shot and killed on 414 Day near 1st and Greenfield in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

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Three teens — two boys, ages 14 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl — were initially arrested. Court records show the two boys are now charged with felony murder and attempted robbery, with one also facing an additional arson charge.

David Krause

Investigators say surveillance video shows Krause getting into a car with the teens. Minutes later, he attempted to get out and run toward a nearby bar.

Prosecutors say the teens chased him down and one of them shot him in the chest, killing him.

What they're saying:

In court, the state argued one of the defendants had been missing since last fall and should remain in secure detention.

Scene near 1st and Greenfield, Milwaukee

"He is alleged to have been the gunman and he also is alleged to be the one to set the car on fire to attempt to destroy the evidence," said Annie Louk, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

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"You were AWOL from your placement for a very long time. And you come back to us not on your own, but with some of the worst charges, so again, you will stay in detention," said Katryna Childs Rhodes, Children’s Intake Court commissioner.

Scene near 1st and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Krause’s parents attended the hearing virtually but, due to a media order, their comments cannot be aired. They expressed a desire for the teen to remain in custody.

What's next:

A court commissioner agreed, ordering the teen held as the case proceeds, with another hearing scheduled for next week.

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