Milwaukee teen accused in Facebook Marketplace iPad armed robbery

A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is facing a felony armed robbery charge after prosecutors say he robbed a man at knifepoint during a Facebook Marketplace meetup on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, Joedic Powell is charged with armed robbery for an incident that happened on Sunday, Jan. 18, near 91st and Brown Deer.

Court records say the victim arranged to sell his iPad through Facebook and met the buyer at the location. When the victim arrived, a person wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a blue mask came up to him and asked to see the device.

"Watch out, bro, give me everything," said the suspect, according to the complaint.

Investigators say the suspect pulled out a long kitchen knife, took the iPad and ran westbound down a nearby alley.

A second witness told police the robber was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white oval logo on the front. Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the robbery and showed a Glock logo on the front of the sweatshirt and a large "NO GUN NO FUN" design on the back, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect was later identified as Powell by an officer who recognized him from prior incidents. A search warrant was executed at Powell’s home later that afternoon, where officers say they arrested him and found the sweatshirt seen in the surveillance video.

A large kitchen knife was also found under Powell’s bed and seized as evidence, the complaint states.

Investigators say Powell’s mother told police her son sold an iPad and a cellphone earlier that day at a store near 91st and Brown Deer. Officers later recovered the iPad from a nearby cell phone store, where an employee confirmed it had been purchased that afternoon and matched the serial number of the stolen device.

What's next:

Powell faces a Class C felony. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.