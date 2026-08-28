Milwaukee teacher sees pancreatic cancer shrink using new drug

The Brief A groundbreaking new pancreatic cancer drug receives FDA approval following promising clinical results. A Milwaukee teacher saw rapid tumor shrinkage after joining an expanded access program in July. The daily pill doubles survival rates by blocking mutated proteins that fuel the cancer.



A groundbreaking new drug is giving pancreatic cancer patients new hope. The pill got FDA approval on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Treatment with the new drug

What we know:

Rachelle Gardner started her treatment in late July as part of an expanded access program. The drug has shown improvement in survival rates in those with advanced pancreatic cancer. Gardner said for the first time in a long time, she is feeling good about what is ahead.

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Rachelle Gardner

"I have more hope," Gardner said.

It has not always been that way for the Milwaukee Public School teacher. In October 2023, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 pancreatic cancer. She was treated with chemo and radiation as it advanced to Stage 4. This spring, she got devastating news.

"I was told at the end of May that chemo and radiation wouldn’t be working for me," Gardner said.

Rachelle Gardner

But in July, everything changed when she started taking a new drug. "The difference is amazing. I can live my life," Gardner said.

Gardner began taking daraxonrasib as part of an expanded access program through City of Hope Cancer Center in Zion, Illinois. Wednesday, the drug got FDA approval.

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"This is groundbreaking in how effective this treatment is," Dr. Evan Pisick said.

Pisick is Gardner's oncologist. He said in just one month, blood tests show her cancer is rapidly shrinking. "We’re going to see a very major response in her disease," Pisick said.

daraxonrasib

Feeling optimistic

What we know:

The daily pill blocks a mutated protein that fuels the cancer in 90% of cases and doubled survival rates in those taking the drug. "It was a relief. A relief," Gardner said.

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For Gardner, it's allowing her to finally feel optimistic about the future. "I have more hope that I’m going to get better," Gardner said.

This pill is not a cure. City of Hope said there are about 12 people on the drug through their hospital. They expect that number to grow.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.