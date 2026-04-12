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The Brief People lined up for the limited release of some Milwaukee-inspired sneakers. The "View Finder" Adidas Sambas are a collaborative creation. Some with an astute eye let FOX6 News know about an apparent issue.



The limited release of some uniquely Milwaukee sneakers had people lined up down the street Saturday, and some who snagged a pair noticed something upon closer inspection.

Milwaukee sneakers

Local perspective:

The "View Finder" Adidas Samba sneakers are a collaborative creation with Adidas, Summerfest, Visit Milwaukee and Eric "Shake" James. Visit Milwaukee said the shoes are "inspired by the creative spirit that defines Milwaukee."

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The sneakers' color is a nod to "Cream City" and draws inspiration from Milwaukee's neighborhoods. They're available exclusively through local retailer Sneex, starting at $140. Visit Milwaukee said the shoes sold out online.

Through a partnership with Summerfest, each purchase at the Brady Street location on Saturday came with a single-day general admission ticket to this year's music festival.

Milwaukee-inspired "View Finder" Adidas Samba

Neighborhood's name

What they're saying:

The sneakers depict a Milwaukee street grid with names of some of the city's more well-known neighborhoods. And that's where some with an astute eye let FOX6 News know about an apparent misprint.

Milwaukee's St. Joseph neighborhood runs from Sherman to 60th Street between Burleigh and Center. On the sneakers, though, it's spelled "St Joseoh's."

Milwaukee-inspired "View Finder" Adidas Samba

FOX6 News reached out to Adidas, Summerfest, Visit Milwaukee, James and Sneex for comment on Saturday. Only Summerfest responded, suggesting to contact James. No other responses were received as of Sunday morning.

However, Sneex did post a reply on its own post, saying:

It’s been brought to our attention that some people have noticed "St Joseph" is spelled differently than expected. This was done intentionally as a design choice, inspired by historic Milwaukee records where cursive handwriting and fading ink sometimes made the "ph" in "Joseph" appear as "oh." It’s a nod to the city’s archives and the imperfect beauty of handwritten history.

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