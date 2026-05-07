Milwaukee street takeovers surge; leaders brace for summer: Open Record
MILWAUKEE - Street takeovers are surging across Milwaukee—and they’re becoming more dangerous, more coordinated, and harder to stop. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Bill Miston break down what these chaotic events really look like on the ground, how social media is fueling their growth, and the troubling criminal elements now tied to some of the key suspects. Bryan and Bill are joined by two members of the Milwaukee Common Council to talk about how to tackle the problem. Plus, an update on the Ridglan Farms beagle rescue and what’s next in that ongoing story.
Related story links:
- Milwaukee street takeovers in April; South Milwaukee man accused
- Milwaukee street takeover suspect targeted by FBI, police task force
- CHAOS in #milwaukee during a #streettakeover #caughtoncamera
- Milwaukee street takeovers; city leaders increase fine for ‘spectators’
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