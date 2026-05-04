Milwaukee street takeovers in April; South Milwaukee man accused

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The Brief Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez is accused and now charged in connection with several April "street takeovers" in Milwaukee. Investigators identified Alcantara-Hernandez through social media "highlight reels" featuring his distinctive Pink Panther-wrapped Dodge Charger and Meta AI glasses. Police arrested the defendant in South Milwaukee, recovering multiple firearms, ammunition, and vehicle-theft equipment during a search of his residence.



The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez on Sunday, May 3, with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a single charge of sell/possess/use/transport machine gun.

If convicted, Alcantara-Hernandez could face up to 43 years, six months in prison, and be fined up to $85,000.

Street takeover charges

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, there were approximately 20 calls for service for the Milwaukee Police Department for "street takeovers" in numerous areas of the city; all of this unfolded between 11 p.m. on April 25 and 3 a.m. on April 26. The complaint notes as soon as the people involved dispersed from a "takeover," they appeared at another location.

The court filing says within hours of these incidents, numerous videos appeared on social media. Multiple videos from that night show the same cars and "at least two costumed characters (an inflatable Sponge Bob and an individual in an orange jumpsuit and mask) at different locations throughout Milwaukee," the complaint says.

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The complaint says many of the videos from the April 25-26 takeovers include "a white Dodge Charger with a large Pink Panther holding drinks wrap on the side of the car. Along the bottom, in pink writing are the words, 'SRT.RICK414.'" The vehicle had Montana license plates and was registered to SRT Rick, LLC, with Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez listed as the "executive."

91st & Mill Road

What we know:

One of the locations depicted in the social media videos is from 91st and Mill Road in Milwaukee. Officers were dispatched for a "shots fired" call and a report of vehicles at the intersection doing "spins," the complaint says. At one point, someone discharged fireworks at the responding police cars, the court filing indicates.

There were numerous posted videos from the 91st and Mill location. The defendant was seen at that location "participating in the extremely dangerous driving," the complaint says.

87th and Tower Road

What we know:

Another street takeover happened near 87th and Tower Road. Again, a highlight reel posted to social media "shows a video of Alcantara-Hernandez's white charger with the Pink Panther wrap driving fast and recklessly in a right circle," the complaint says. The "male driver is recognizable as Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez, based upon the shape of his face and the black Meta AI glasses he was wearing," the court filing goes on to say.

Kinnickinnic and Lincoln Avenue

What we know:

More social media videos from that night show the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Lincoln in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

Courtesy of Taylor Minan

In one video posted to Instagram, "the Charger can be seen speeding into the intersection with two other cars, all doing circles around approximately twenty young individuals standing in the middle of the road. Each car slides sideways as it turns, coming dangerously close to the spectators on the sides, before the three cars drive off together northbound," the complaint says.

Arrest, search warrant

Dig deeper:

On April 29, Milwaukee police executed a search warrant at Alcantara-Hernandez's residence in South Milwaukee. Just before the warrant was served, the defendant exited his apartment and began driving away. The complaint says he was "stopped and arrested for his active suspect alert."

Arrest of Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez

The court filing goes on to say Alcantara-Hernandez was "found to be in possession of two iPhones, a pair of Meta AI glasses that are visible in the videos from takeovers and a pink Glock 43 semi-automatic handgun, loaded with eight unfired rounds."

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During a search of Alcantara-Hernandez's apartment, officials located more cellphones, "vehicle key programmer tablets, commonly used to steal cars," and nine brass Smith & Wesson unfired .40 caliber cartridges. In the defendant's bedroom, officers located two more guns, vehicle titles, and more unfired ammunition, the criminal complaint says. The "guns were processed and Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez's fingerprints were positively identified on two of the guns recovered from his brother's room."

Reaction

What they're saying:

"The Milwaukee Police Department prioritizes enforcement for street takeovers in our city and is committed to ongoing investigations even after these events occur," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "If you participate, plan or spectate these events for enjoyment, you are endangering the safety of others. Those who cause harm to our community will be held accountable."

Call with tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police urge anyone with information on planned street takeover events to reach out to MPD at IFC@milwaukee.gov.

Milwaukee police also have a web page with more information about street takeovers.