Milwaukee street takeover suspect targeted by FBI, police task force

The Brief Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez has been the target of a multi-year FBI and MPD task force investigation that uncovered "ghost guns," drugs, and cash. Following a social media investigation into April street takeovers, Alcantara-Hernandez was arrested. Alcantara-Hernandez has been released on a $35,000 bond; he is due in court May 11.



Before prosecutors charged Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez in connection with a series of street takeovers in April, he was already on the radar of Milwaukee police and a federal task force.

Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez

More charges filed

What we know:

This week, prosecutors charged Alcantara-Hernandez, 22, with street takeovers as well as felony machine gun possession.

Separately, prosecutors also charged him with multiple counts of illegally possessing multiple machine guns and pounds of marijuana. That case dates back to when Alcantara-Hernandez lived at the Moderne Apartments in downtown Milwaukee.

Police, part of an FBI task force, raided the apartment in September 2024. That is where Alcantara-Hernandez and his brother lived at the time.

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Federal filings said the warrant for the apartment and a nearby storage unit in the Pabst Brewery complex were part of a Milwaukee police and FBI investigation into Alcantara-Hernandez dating back to 2021.

Between the two locations, court filings say police found seven guns (including untraceable ghost guns), gun parts, ammunition, cash, a money counter, jewelry and drugs.

Milwaukee police said after a series of street takeovers in April, police used social media to track down Alcantara-Hernandez. They arrested him during a traffic stop, and later searched his South Milwaukee apartment. Court filings say that is where police found a fully-automatic gun with Alcantara-Hernandez's fingerprints on it.

What's next:

Alcantara-Hernandez posted a total of $35,000 bond between the two cases to get out of custody. It is unclear if he has an attorney. Alcantara-Hernandez is due back in court on Monday, May 11.

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