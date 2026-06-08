Milwaukee street takeover or celebration? Debate over Sunday's events

The Brief An apparent street takeover that happened on Sunday after Milwaukee's Fiesta Puerto Rico Parade & Festival is drawing differing opinions. At least one person was arrested, nine tickets were issued, and five vehicles were towed. While some say it is dangerous, others said that everyone was simply having a good time.



Street takeover or celebration? Several people were ticketed, vehicles towed, and one arrest was made for what happened after the Fiesta Puerto Rico Parade & Festival ended on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday, June 7.

And not everyone is on the same page about what took place.

Events of Sunday night

What we know:

It all happened after the events of Fiesta Puerto Rico. Police say it started at 14th and Forest Home and ended at 12th and Mitchell, but those in the area have different takes on whether it was dangerous.

A day of celebration carried over into the night.

A large group filled the street at 12th and Mitchell just after the Puerto Rican Festival was over on Sunday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Mixed reactions

What they're saying:

"I just saw people getting together having a good time, you know?" said Lord Prophet, who lives at the intersection.

He walked downstairs to the crowds.

"There were kids, babies, from little to tall and everybody was having a good time," he added.

Milwaukee police say what took place wasn't safe or legal. At least one person was arrested, nine tickets issued, and five vehicles were towed Sunday night.

"I don’t want for people to think that it is okay, because it’s not, for them to do street takeovers and engage in activity that might cause death, harm or destruction in our neighborhoods," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

A day later, skid marks fill the street.

"Definitely unsafe and I was prepared for some accident or casualty," said John Domino, who works nearby and watched the commotion from his phone repair shop. "They had motorcycles, cars, the trucks. Screeching, going as fast as possible."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A similar scene unfolded last year following the Puerto Rican festivities.

Related article

"People express their culture in different ways. Some people might get it. Some people won’t," added Prophet,

No matter how people viewed this situation, everyone agrees that they're thankful it ended how it did.

"Nobody got hurt, nobody got killed, nobody got shot," said Domino.

Milwaukee police say they classify a "street takeover" when a group comes together with vehicles for reckless and dangerous activities.

They say the events often block intersections as people watch, which poses a public safety risk.