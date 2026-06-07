The Brief Milwaukee police responded to an apparent "street takeover" on Sunday. FOX6 News found the large crowd at 13th and Mitchell.



Milwaukee police responded to an apparent "street takeover" on the city's south side Sunday night, June 7.

13th and Mitchell

What we know:

FOX6 News went to the scene near 13th and Mitchell, where a large crowd gathered – blocking the intersection and stopping traffic in all directions. Some vehicles had people on top of or hanging out of them while in motion.

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Several Milwaukee police squads were blocking the area with lights activated. Crime scene tape was seen blocking a few streets in the area.

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police at the scene would not comment on whether they were investigating the gathering as a street takeover. It's not clear how many people were involved or whether anyone was arrested, cited or injured.

Apparent street takeover near 12th and Mitchell

Several Puerto Rican flags were spotted in the crowd. Earlier Sunday, a Puerto Rican parade marched down Oklahoma Avenue and a festival was held at Humboldt Park – both events were at least a mile away from 13th and Mitchell. It's not clear if the apparent takeover involved anyone who was previously at either event.

What is a street takeover?

The backstory:

FOX6 News has covered what local law enforcement and other municipal leaders have described as street takeovers for more than a year. Those leaders have described them as large gatherings that often include huge crowds, speeding cars, burnouts and even fireworks. Often fueled by social media, the takeovers block intersections as the people in the crows watch and perform reckless acts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.