Milwaukee stray dog bite; experts urge caution helping animals

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was bitten by a stray dog last week while responding to a loose animal complaint. MADACC’s Kate Hartlund said people should report stray dogs, provide photos and locations, and avoid chasing them. The Wisconsin Humane Society said June, July and August bring the highest stray dog and cat intake numbers.



A Milwaukee police officer was bitten by a stray dog last week while responding to a loose animal call, and animal experts say there are steps people can take to keep themselves and strays safe.

What we know:

As temperatures rise, so do the number of stray animals, according to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

"We get stray dogs in, every single day, all day," said Kate Hartlund, community engagement coordinator for MADACC.

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Hartlund said people who see a stray dog should report it by calling MADACC, or police. She said taking pictures and providing an exact location can help, but people should not chase the dog.

"You don’t have to be a hero. Just reporting a sighting is really helpful enough," Hartlund said. "Dogs that are scared will run and chances are if you try to chase it – it's just going to run further away."

The backstory:

The reminder comes after police said a Milwaukee officer was bitten while responding to a loose animal complaint last week.

A man told police he saw two abandoned dogs and was trying to help by taking them in. Neighbors said the dogs started acting aggressively, and when an officer tried to snare one of them, the dog bit him.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Both dogs were shot and later euthanized.

What they're saying:

Angela Speed, with the Wisconsin Humane Society, said June, July and August bring the highest stray dog and cat intake numbers.

"You don’t know if they’ve been socialized with other animals, people or kids," Speed said.

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Speed said people also do not know whether a stray animal is injured, hungry or safe to handle.

"When people corner stray dogs, it's more likely to be a bit unfortunate because they are fearful they don’t know you," Speed said.

What you can do:

Experts said the takeaway is simple: Do not let a first instinct to help put you in harm’s way.

If you see a stray cat that appears healthy, the Wisconsin Humane Society says to leave it alone. A healthy cat outside is likely close to home and can find its way back.

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