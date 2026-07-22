Milwaukee stolen vehicle crash; 91st and Hampton, teen arrested

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The Brief A Milwaukee teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle. No injuries were reported from the crash. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Milwaukee, was transported to juvenile detention.



A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested early Tuesday morning, July 21, after crashing a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle crashed

What we know:

According to Wauwatosa Police, an officer spotted a white Acura and a black Jeep driving recklessly eastbound on Hampton Avenue from Mayfair Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.

It is unknown if those two vehicles were known or related to each other.

Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicles but lost sight of them and were unable to make a traffic stop. Wauwatosa police noted that officers were never in pursuit of either vehicle.

Shortly after losing sight of the vehicles, officers found the Acura crashed at 91st and Hampton.

Officers established a perimeter and arrested the driver of the Acura in a nearby backyard.

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The Acura was stolen from the City of Milwaukee.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Milwaukee, was transported to juvenile detention. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Hit & Run.