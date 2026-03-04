Milwaukee stolen car chaos; confrontation ends in crashes

The Brief Video shared on social media shows a stolen car crashing near Capitol and Teutonia in Milwaukee during a confrontation. Police say the vehicle’s owners had tracked down the stolen car and confronted the suspected thief. The suspect ran away from the scene, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.



A chaotic scene captured on video near Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue is raising questions after a stolen vehicle crashed while its suspected driver fought with the car’s owners.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, near the busy Milwaukee intersection. Video widely shared on social media shows a car circling in the middle of the street, slamming into a median while people struggle with the driver.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the damaged vehicle seen in the video had been reported stolen.

Surveillance video from the area shows how the situation began. A vehicle pulls up next to the stolen car, and several people jump out and attempt to open the door.

Police say those individuals were the vehicle’s owners, who had tracked down their recently stolen car and confronted the suspected thief.

Moments later, the stolen vehicle begins crashing into a bus and circling in the middle of the street as the confrontation escalates.

What they're saying:

Witnesses say the effort to recover the vehicle created a risky situation for everyone around them.

"I would have just let him have it. It's not worth losing your life over a car," said Mills, who was walking nearby. "It was dangerous."

"For them to have the courage to do something like that, that is crazy," said Tavion Hopkins, who was driving in the area.

Video shows the suspect eventually getting out of the stolen vehicle and running away.

MPD said no injuries were reported.

Still, some people who witnessed the incident say the reckless behavior on city streets is concerning.

"People just don't seem to care anymore, I don't know why," Mills said.

"You don't know whose car you could have stolen," Hopkins said. "Somebody could have gotten shot; it could have been worse."

Police say the suspect has not been located, and the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.