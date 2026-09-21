Milwaukee tactical situation, standoff; man sentenced

The Brief A Milwaukee man charged after a two-hour standoff with police in April has been sentenced. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor. Court filings said a 6-year-old was inside the home during the standoff.



A Milwaukee man, who prosecutors said choked a woman and pointed a gun at her in front of two children before engaging in a two-hour standoff with police in April 2026, has been sentenced.

Plea and sentencing

In court:

Court records indicate Tracy Suggs pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and felony failure to comply. Six other charges were dismissed but read into the record as part of a plea deal.

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A judge then sentenced Suggs to one-and-a-half years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Tracy Suggs

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a home near 10th and Hadley on April 3, 2026. A criminal complaint said a 24-year-old woman told officers that Suggs had grabbed her by her shirt collar and slammed her against a refrigerator, causing her to lose consciousness.

Court filings said the woman blacked out and woke up on the kitchen floor. She then grabbed her 5-year-old daughter and ran out of the house to her car, yelling for her 6-year-old son to follow her. Suggs then began to walk to the car with a gun in his hand, and she drove off – leaving the 6-year-old behind.

When police arrived and tried to speak to Suggs, prosecutors said he refused to open the door. A tactical team was brought in, leading to a standoff and "barricaded subject call" as Suggs refused to comply with officers' orders to come out – though he did at times go in and out of the house with a gun. Suggs eventually went outside and was arrested after approximately two hours, and officers found a gun inside the home. The 6-year-old was inside during the standoff.

Tactical situation due to standoff near 10th and Hadley (April 3, 2026)