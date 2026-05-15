Milwaukee stabbing Thursday night, 42-year-old wounded
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MILWAUKEE - A person was injured after they were stabbed on Milwaukee's south side on Thursday night, May 14.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:30 p.m., a 42-year-old was stabbed during an argument in the area of 11th and Greenfield.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.