Milwaukee stabbing Thursday night, 42-year-old wounded

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The Brief One person was injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday night, May 14. It happened near 11th and Greenfield. Police say the stabbing happened during an argument.



A person was injured after they were stabbed on Milwaukee's south side on Thursday night, May 14.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:30 p.m., a 42-year-old was stabbed during an argument in the area of 11th and Greenfield.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.