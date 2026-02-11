Milwaukee stabbing suspect in court as domestic violence concerns grow

The Brief Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man stabbed a woman more than 20 times after an argument inside her home. Advocates say this is one of five domestic violence homicides in Milwaukee County already this year, compared with none at this time last year. The suspect apologized in court, and a judge set bail at $500,000 cash ahead of his next hearing.



A Milwaukee man accused of stabbing a woman more than 20 times appeared in court Wednesday, where he asked to apologize to the victim’s family.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Mile Dukic killed 44-year-old Amanda Varisco last Thursday inside her home near 36th and National. Investigators said the two lived together and had been in a relationship.

Mile Dukic

Cuffed to a hospital bed, Dukic appeared by video during the hearing.

"Is the family of the person who is deceased, who I had relations with, there? If they're there, I want to say I apologize," said Dukic, who has been charged with homicide.

Mile Dukic

Court records show the pair argued before Varisco tried to leave. Prosecutors said Dukic struck her several times and stabbed her repeatedly.

"He, then, sent a text message to her daughter saying, ‘I killed your mom,’" said Gregg Herman, a prosecutor.

The court commissioner set Dukic’s bail at $500,000 cash.

Local perspective:

Advocates tracking domestic violence cases say the killing is part of a troubling pattern in Milwaukee County.

"Extremely concerning that we've had so many," said Carmen Pitre, CEO of the Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Petri said at this point last year, advocates had recorded no domestic violence homicides.

"We started off in a much more violent way this year," Petri said.

Pitre said she could not pinpoint why the numbers are higher but noted that stress can intensify volatile situations. She added that gaps in housing, food and other basic needs may force people to remain in dangerous environments.

"Look for someone in your life that feels safe," Petri said. "We need to invest in healing for everybody, for those that are hurting others and those who are being hurt."

Amanda Varisco

Petri said community intervention is critical before violence escalates and pointed to several local resources available to those seeking help.

What you can do:

For domestic violence and sexual assault resources, visit the City of Milwaukee's Community Wellness and Safety page.

What's next:

Dukic is scheduled to return to court next week.